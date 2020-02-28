Vivo To Launch V19 With 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup On March 10 News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching Z6 5G in China, Vivo is all set to bring the new smartphone in Indonesia. The company has also started teasing the Vivo V19 via its official Twitter account. The company will launch on March 10.

The Tweet reads: "When night falls, sometimes the best moments happen unexpectedly. Until every precious time turned into a perfect story with #vivoV19, as experienced by @afgansyah_reza and @Jscmila/ Vivo V19 will be launched on 10 March 2020! #PerfectNightPerfectYou".

Vivo V19: Specification

The upcoming smartphone is likely to have a 48MP AI quad-camera set up and a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera at the front. However, there is no information that when this smartphone will be available in India, but we can expect something in March.

Furthermore, the smartphone is likely to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED along. The Vivo V19 will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be fuelled with a 4,200-4,500mAh battery. The smartphone will be powered with Android 10. There is no update about the chipset, but we can expect that it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Moving to connectivity, the Vivo V19 will have Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and GPS.

While, Vivo V19 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM and 128GB/512GB of internal storage, and Quad camera setup at the back. The smartphone is likely, to have 4,500mAh battery and Android 10. The smartphone is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and Qualcomm Snapdragon 703G processor. On the connectivity front, the smartphone will include A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, and GPS. Currently, there is no confirmation about the pricing. But, we will update you once we get the information about the price of the upcoming products.

