ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo To Launch V19 With 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup On March 10

    By
    |

    After launching Z6 5G in China, Vivo is all set to bring the new smartphone in Indonesia. The company has also started teasing the Vivo V19 via its official Twitter account. The company will launch on March 10.

    Vivo To Launch V19 With 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup On March 10

     

    The Tweet reads: "When night falls, sometimes the best moments happen unexpectedly. Until every precious time turned into a perfect story with #vivoV19, as experienced by @afgansyah_reza and @Jscmila/ Vivo V19 will be launched on 10 March 2020! #PerfectNightPerfectYou".

    Vivo V19: Specification

    The upcoming smartphone is likely to have a 48MP AI quad-camera set up and a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera at the front. However, there is no information that when this smartphone will be available in India, but we can expect something in March.

    Furthermore, the smartphone is likely to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED along. The Vivo V19 will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be fuelled with a 4,200-4,500mAh battery. The smartphone will be powered with Android 10. There is no update about the chipset, but we can expect that it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Moving to connectivity, the Vivo V19 will have Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and GPS.

    While, Vivo V19 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM and 128GB/512GB of internal storage, and Quad camera setup at the back. The smartphone is likely, to have 4,500mAh battery and Android 10. The smartphone is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and Qualcomm Snapdragon 703G processor. On the connectivity front, the smartphone will include A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, and GPS. Currently, there is no confirmation about the pricing. But, we will update you once we get the information about the price of the upcoming products.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo
    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X