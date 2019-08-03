Vivo To Launch Two Smartphones With Snapdragon 665 SoC News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Vivo might soon launch two new smartphones. The smartphones with model numbers Vivo 1918 and Vivo 1916 have recently surfaced on Geekbench. Out of the two, the Vivo 1916 is expected to be a variant of the Vivo 1916A handset, which was earlier spotted on 3C. The listing hints that the said smartphones will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and run Android Pie.

Leaked Specifications Of Vivo 1916, Vivo 1918

The Geekbench listing shows that the Vivo 1916 will use the "trinklet" chipset, which is supposed to be the Snapdragon 665 SoC. The listing also indicates that the phone is paired with 3GB RAM. This smartphone has received 1,512 and 5,278 single-core and multi-core points, respectively.

While the second model, called the Vivo 1918 will make use of a Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. And it gets 1933 as a single-core and 6046 as multi-core points.

Specifications Of Vivo S1

Vivo is currently in the process to launch Vivo S1 in India. The handset sports a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P65 processor linked with 4GB RAM and 128GB default storage which is expandable up to 256GB. The handset uses Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and runs Android 9 Pie topped by FunTouch OS 9.

Connectivity options on the Vivo S1 include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, USB OTG, and more. The phone comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery. The Vivo S1 is expected to launch in India in Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue color options. And its price is expected to start from Rs. 17,990 for mentioned storage variant.

Best Mobiles in India