Vivo V1916A Clears 3C Certification- Expected To Come With 5G Support, 44W Fast Charger

Vivo's new smartphone with model number V1916A has recently cleared 3C certification. The smartphone is likely to come with 5G support and would be bundled with a 44W fast charger. If the report is to be believed, the device will use the most powerful fast charger. This charger was spotted on 3C certification with a V3030A-CN model number. However, it could only be restricted to the Chinese market.

Rumored Specifications Of Vivo V1916A

The Vivo V1916A is rumored to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The device on 3C certification is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple camera setup comprising 13MP, 12MP, and 2MP sensors.

Upfront, the device will make use of a 12MP selfie sensor. There are no further details revealed related to the specifications of the device. And also, there are no details about pricing and availability in the listing. But since it has cleared 3C certification, we could expect that the device would launch soon. And subsequently, we would get to know the complete specifications of the new Vivo smartphone.

Vivo Z1 Pro Key Specs, Price

The company recently announced its Vivo Z1 Pro in India. It comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and sports an in-display selfie camera which is also called the hole-punch cut out at the front. The Z1 Pro is equipped with an enormous 5000 mAh battery, which comes with fast charging technology.

The device is available in three variants starting at Rs. 14,990 for 4GB/64GB, Rs. 16,990 for 6GB/64GB, and Rs. 17,990 for 6GB/128GB variant. The device will once again be available on sale on July 18 at 12 PM.

