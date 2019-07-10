Vivo Z1 Pro First Flipkart Sale Set On July 11 At 12 PM – Price, Specs And Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its Z1 Pro smartphone in India on July 3 and the company has promised that the phone will be up for sale from July 11 which is tomorrow. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart. So if you are also interested to grab one for yourself then you should consider this article before making your purchase.

Vivo Z1 Pro Price And Launch Offers

The Vivo Z1 Pro will be available for sale in Sonic Blue, Mirror Black, and Sonic Black shading choices. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be up for sale at Rs 14,990 and the mid-range variation with 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM will be up for Rs. 16,990.

The top-notch variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM will cost you Rs. 17,990. Flipkart is also providing a discount of Rs 750 on ICICI credit or debit card purchase. In addition, Jio users will likewise get Rs 6000 advantages in terms of vouchers. Moreover, you can also opt for the EMI option which starts from 498 per month.

Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications

The Vivo Z1 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 with bezel-less design and a punch-hole selfie camera without any notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is backed by a 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage variants. The smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5000mAh battery which is claimed to offer 7.5 hours of PUBG gameplay. It also comes with 18W fast charging and reverses charging support.

On the optical front, the Vivo Z1 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 16-megapixel primary camera + 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera+ 2-megapixel depth shooter along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 32-megapixel camera sensor for taking a selfie and making video calls.

Do note that the units are limited and you have to place your order before the phone went out of stock.

