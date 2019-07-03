Vivo Z1 Pro Launched In India With Punch Hole Camera And More – Price, Specs And Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched a new smartphone today in the Indian market - Vivo Z1 Pro. The launch event took place in New Delhi and the company has launched the smartphone in its full glory along with pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner and lot more. Here is the entire specs details of the smartphone along with the price, availability, and launch offer.

Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications

The Vivo Z1 flaunts a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 with bezel-less design and a punch hole selfie camera without any notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU.

At the launch, it was also announced that the smartphone comes with a Center Turbo, AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turno and Game Turbo features which are going to be responsible for the smooth performance of the phone. Apart from that for gamers, the company has also included Ultimate Game Mode which will allow users to change their in-game voice, 4D game vibrations and a lot more.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is backed by a 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage variants. Apart from that, the smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5000mAh battery which is claimed to offer 7.5 hours of PUBG gameplay. Apart from that it also comes with 18W fast charging and reverses charging support.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Vivo Z1 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 16-megapixel primary camera + 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera+ 2-megapixel depth shooter along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 32-megapixel camera sensor for taking a selfie and making video calls.

Vivo Z1 Price And Launch Offer

The smartphone will be up for grabs in Sonic Blue, Mirror Black, and Sonic Black color options. The base model 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be priced at Rs 14,990 and the mid-range variant with 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM will be up for Rs. 16,990. The top-notch model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you d Rs. 17,990. All the variants will make available from July 11 via Flipkart and Vivo online store.

Apart from that Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 750 on the purchase is done via ICICI credit or debit card. Moreover, Jio users will also get Rs 6000 benefits.

