    Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch Live Stream: How To Watch Vivo Z1 Pro Launch Event

    By
    |

    Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo Z1 Pro, which is the first smartphone from the company to embrace a punch hole display, similar to the Motorola One Vision or the Samsung Galaxy M40. The company is hosting the launch in New Delhi @ 11:30 PM and the event will be live streamed across various social media platforms like Facebook.

    Vivo Z1 Pro India Launch Live Stream: How To Watch Vivo Z1 Pro Launch

    Watch The Live Stream Of The Vivo Z1 Pro Announcement Here

     

    The Vivo Z1 Pro is a new smartphone from a new series of smartphones from Vivo, and the Z1 Pro is the first smartphone to launch in India based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The Z1 Pro is an online exclusive model, and the exclusivity is with Flipkart.

    Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications And Features

    The Vivo Z1 Pro flaunts a big 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. As specified earlier, the Snapdragon 712 SoC runs the show with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage on the base variant, backed by a microSD card slot.

    The smartphone embraces a triple camera set up at the back with a 16 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth camera. At the front, the smartphone beholds a 32 MP selfie camera, which is tucked right into the punch hole display cutout.

    For networking, the smartphone features a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots and a standard set additional connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi support (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

     

    A massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery fuels the smartphone with support for 18W fast charging via USB type C, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom FunTouch OS skin on top.

    What Do We Think About The Vivo Z1 Pro

    Looking at the specs sheet, the Vivo Z1 Pro seems like a capable mid-tier chipset and is expected to go head to head with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M40 and the Motorola One Vision, which also happens to feature a punch hole display design. The pricing of the Vivo Z1 Pro is going to play an important role on how the device will stack up against the competition. If Vivo gets the pricing right (probably in the vicinity of Rs. 15,000) then the Z1 Pro is going to sell like hotcakes.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
