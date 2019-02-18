ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo U1 with a water-drop notch spotted online

Vivo U1 is expected to launch in India in the coming days

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo V15 Pro in India, which is expected to be the most affordable smartphone with a popup selfie camera. Similarly, the company is also working on a new budget smartphone range with a new U series of smartphones.

    Vivo U1 with a water-drop notch spotted online

     

    The Vivo U1 is expected to be the first smartphone from the company under the new U series of smartphones, which is speculated to take on the smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 or the Samsung Galaxy M30.

    Vivo U1 leak

    The rendered image of the Vivo U1 has been leaked online, which hints towards a modern design with a water-drop notch. The smartphone has an almost bezel-less design with a bit of chin on the bottom portion of the display.

    The leak does not the actual specifications or the additional features of the smartphone. Looking at the render, it is evident that the Vivo U1 will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom portion of the smartphone.

    Vivo U series

    Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo U series of smartphones in India to go head to head with the other mid-tier smartphones like the Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, Realme U1, and other mid-tier smartphones, which offers huge value for money.

    The Vivo U1 is expected to come with a MediaTek or a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is most likely to feature other value-added features like a dual camera setup and Face Unlock. The device is also expected to come with a high-resolution front-facing selfie camera with support for HD video recording.

     

    The smartphone is most likely to launch with Android 9 Pie OS with custom skin FunTouchOS skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the launch date of the Vivo U1.

    Read More About: vivo u1 vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue