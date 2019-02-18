Vivo U1 with a water-drop notch spotted online

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo V15 Pro in India, which is expected to be the most affordable smartphone with a popup selfie camera. Similarly, the company is also working on a new budget smartphone range with a new U series of smartphones.

The Vivo U1 is expected to be the first smartphone from the company under the new U series of smartphones, which is speculated to take on the smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 or the Samsung Galaxy M30.

Vivo U1 leak

The rendered image of the Vivo U1 has been leaked online, which hints towards a modern design with a water-drop notch. The smartphone has an almost bezel-less design with a bit of chin on the bottom portion of the display.

The leak does not the actual specifications or the additional features of the smartphone. Looking at the render, it is evident that the Vivo U1 will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom portion of the smartphone.

Vivo U series

Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo U series of smartphones in India to go head to head with the other mid-tier smartphones like the Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, Realme U1, and other mid-tier smartphones, which offers huge value for money.

The Vivo U1 is expected to come with a MediaTek or a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is most likely to feature other value-added features like a dual camera setup and Face Unlock. The device is also expected to come with a high-resolution front-facing selfie camera with support for HD video recording.

The smartphone is most likely to launch with Android 9 Pie OS with custom skin FunTouchOS skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the launch date of the Vivo U1.