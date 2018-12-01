Week 47, 2018 launch round-up: ASUS ROG, Nokia 7.1, Realme U1, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Vivo Y95 and more

As a week 47, 2018 launch round-up, users have seen some new devices as well as fewer old ones. There's no doubt these phones look trendy with some coolest features they come with. This week's latest launch is ASUS ROG which is regarded as a gaming beast. At the same time, users have seen some gadgets which not only are available at good price option, but also come along with nice set of features.

Some of the best features of these phones are vapor-cooling technology which prevents from heating, Kirin 980 processor which is also the first 7nm chip on Android, much powerful audio system which can easily fill a medium-sized room if there's no peripheral noise, AI- based camera configuration, HDR10 support on the display which offers superior contrast and a broader range of colors etc.

While, there are some gadgets in the form of watches which come with Extend Mode which enables use of offline color maps and GPS for up to three consecutive days on just a single charge. These watches also ensure optimal power management based on the activity plan, allowing the user to track his or her current location on an offline map and record tracks during activities longer than a single day.

There are few LED TVs which come with additional HDR Plus feature to enhance image results. Besides, there are also some more electronic accessories coming with much better aspects.

Nokia 7.1 launched in India for Rs. 19,999 Key Specs

5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh battery with fast charging Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD F-30 rugged Wear Key Specs

1.2-inch (390×390 pixels) dual layer (Color TFT LCD and monochrome LCD) display

Wear OS by Google (compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4+ and iOS 9.3+)

Dust and Water Resistant up to 50 meters

Environmental Durability: MIL-STD-810

Sensors: Pressure (air pressure, altitude) sensor, accelerometer, gyrometer, compass (magnetic) sensor

Bluetooth 4.1 LE

Battery life - Normal use (color display): 1.5 days, roughly Multi Timepiece Mode (timekeeping and sensors only)*3: 1 month, roughly (Varies according to use) ASUS ROG Phone launched in India for Rs. 69,999 Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display with 108.6% DCI-P3 color gamut, 550 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, 10,000:1 contrast ratio,Gaming HDR and Mobile HDR

2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with dual pixel sensor and secondary rear camera with 120° wide-angle lens

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Honor 8C launched in India starting at Rs. 11999 Key Specs 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery ADATA XPG microSDXC UHS-I U3 Class 10 Cards Key Specs

Read Speed: up to 100 MB/s

Write Speed: up to 85 MB/s

Minimum Sequential Write Speed: 30 MB/s

A1 spec allows the new card to manage random read input-output access per second (IOPS) of 1500 and write IOPS of 500

Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) ratings

Capacity - 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Standard SD 5.0 / 5.1

Suitable for: Nintendo Switch / Smartphones / Tablets / VR devices

Supports Full HD 1080p and Ultra HD 4K recording and playback

Rugged durability: waterproof, shockproof, anti-static, X-ray proof, and wide temperature support (-25°C to 85°C) Nubia Red Magic Mars Gaming phone Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ In-Cell 2.5D curved glass display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

10GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS V1.6

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging Realme Buds launched in India for Rs. 499 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Realme U1 launched in India starting at Rs. 11999 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Toreto BRIO 2 10,000mAh power bank with LED display launched in India Key Specs

BRIO-2 has a sleek designed especially to save space. You do not need to carry your bag of chargers everywhere you go.

10000mAH lithium-polymer battery, Dual USB Output, Two- way Quick Charge

Lithium Polymer Battery makes it more durable and optimises charging efficiency; Dual USB Output

Charge your smartphones, cameras, tablets and any other 5v device using the poky power bank. This makes charging as easy as using your phone. Honor 8X Red color variant launched in India Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched in India for Rs. 69990 Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP Ultra and 8MP camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery Coolpad M3 announced Key Specs

5.85-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery Infinix Note 5 Stylus launched in India for Rs. 15999 Key Specs

6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1000:1 contast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut.

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with Dual LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo Y95 launched in India for Rs. 16990 Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery