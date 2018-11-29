Asus ROG gaming smartphone vs other high-end smartphones

Asus ROG has been launched in India with 8GB and 128GB variant. The handset is regarded as the best gaming device. There are certain features which make it an ideal phone for gaming purpose. However, there are other high end phones which can also be referred for gaming and other multitasking. Take a look at the list of these devices.

Asus ROG is the first device to feature vapor-cooling technology, which prevents it from heating. So, you can comfortably play extensive games without heating issue. It also comes with much powerful audio system which can easily fill a medium-sized room if there's no peripheral noise.

Besides, the device also comes with certain accessories which are designed to meet the needs of gamers. On the other hand, you have Huawei Mate 20 Pro which has the biggest feature in the form of Kirin 980 processor, which is also the first 7nm chip on Android.

With such fast processor, your gaming and other activities become an easy go. It can wirelessly charge other Qi-charging phones or devices. Thus, you can get your device replenished in quick time. So, you can play games as long as you want without getting your battery drained out.

There are few other devices in our index which come with blazingly fast processors, mind-blowing graphics, and powerful battery backup. These factors can surely take your gaming level to zenith.