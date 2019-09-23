Vivo U10 Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vivo is all set to launch the new Vivo U10 smartphone on September 24 in India. A day ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed all its specification of the smartphone via Amazon.

To start with, the Vivo U10 will be available in two colors options - Electric Blue and Thunder Black. The device will feature a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, along with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB ROM which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the imaging front, it is expected to include 13MP + 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP camera setup at the rear panel. Upfront, there will be a 16MP camera for selfies.

The device will come packed with a 5,000 mAh battery along with an 18W dual-engine fast charging support. In fact, the company claims that the smartphone will offer 4.5 hours of talk-time with 10 minutes of charging. The leaks also reveal that the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, based on FunTouch OS 9. The leaks further suggest that the Vivo U10 will support dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, and micro USB port. Furthermore, the device is likely to be priced under Rs. 12,000.

To recall, the company launched the Vivo V17 Pro on September 20 in India. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart at Rs. 29,990. The Vivo V17 Po is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675SoC.

