Vivo U10 Price Leaks: Could Debut From Rs. 8,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo U10 will be launched in India tomorrow. While India is the first country to get the entry-level smartphone, China will follow suit. As of now, there is no word regarding when we can expect the smartphone to be announced in its home soil, but a recent report speculates its pricing.

Vivo U10 Price Leak

As per a recent report by 91mobiles, the Vivo U10 is said to be launched in China in three storage variants such as 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The report goes on stating that these variants of the upcoming Vivo smartphone will be priced at 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,000), 899 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,000) and 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000) respectively.

For now, there is no word regarding the Indian pricing of the Vivo U10. However, there are speculations that it could be priced under Rs. 12,000, which is similar to Chinese pricing. We can expect the base variant device to be priced under Rs. 10,000.

Vivo U10 Specifications

Recently, Amazon India revealed some key features of the Vivo U10. Going by the same, the smartphone is likely to get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery. This battery is touted to deliver up to 12 hours of YouTube use or up to 7 hours of PUBG or up to 15 hours of social media use. The online retailer is also hosting a contest asking fans to answer a few questions and get the chance to win a Vivo U10.

What We Think About Vivo U10

Last week, we at Gizbot got exclusive information related to the Vivo U10. We reported that it will be launched with a 6.35-inch HD+ dewdrop notch and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The 5000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support was confirmed. We also got our hands on an image of the smartphone showing the Electric Blue color variant. It is clear that the device will have triple rear cameras along with an LED flash and a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear.

Given that the Vivo U10 is likely to be launched with interesting specifications and features, we can expect it to be one of the bestselling budget smartphones in the country. However, Realme has already launched the Realme 5 with quad cameras at the rear making it a stiff rival in the same price segment. We can get to know how the Vivo U10 performs only after its launch tomorrow.

