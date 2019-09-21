Vivo U10 Key Specs Confirmed: 5000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo U10 is nearing its launch and will kickstart the debut of a new U series in the country. The Vivo U lineup will be an online-only series and will be priced reasonably in the budget market segment. Talking about the first device, the Vivo U1, it is geared up to be launched on September 24 in India. While we are a few days ahead of the launch, some key specifications have been let out.

Vivo is hosting a quiz on Amazon and asks users to guess some of its specifications such as the battery, rear camera sensors, processor and fast-charging power. While we know that it will be a budget smartphone, the quiz hints that there will be three camera sensors at the rear.

Vivo U10 Key Specs Revealed

The online retailer is creating the hype around this upcoming Vivo smartphone by revealing some of its features. It has revealed that the Vivo U10 will get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery capable of delivering up to 12 hours of YouTube use or up to 15 hours of social media use or up to 7 hours of PUBG.

The contest on Amazon India also asks netizens to answer a few questions to win the smartphone. The alleged product image of the device also hints at the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras.

Vivo U10 - What We Expect

A few days back, we at Gizbot got some exclusive information regarding the Vivo U10 revealing some of its specifications and color options. Going by the same, the device will arrive with a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone will be equipped with a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The pictures show that the Vivo U10 will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB charging port. It will be launched in two color options - Electric Blue and Thunder Black. The rear of the device seen above shows that there will be triple cameras and an LED flash as well.

Our Take On Vivo U10

Going by the previous teasers on Amazon and the leaked Geekbench listing of the smartphone, the Vivo U10 is said to be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and support 18W fast charging that can offer up to 4.5 hours of usage time in just 10 minutes of charging the smartphone. This sounds interesting as the upcoming Vivo smartphone is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000. With such pricing, the U10 will be a rival to Realme 5, Redmi Note 7 and other budget smartphones at this price point.

