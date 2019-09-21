ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo U10 Key Specs Confirmed: 5000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Cameras

    By
    |

    Vivo U10 is nearing its launch and will kickstart the debut of a new U series in the country. The Vivo U lineup will be an online-only series and will be priced reasonably in the budget market segment. Talking about the first device, the Vivo U1, it is geared up to be launched on September 24 in India. While we are a few days ahead of the launch, some key specifications have been let out.

    Vivo U10 Key Specs Confirmed: 5000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Cameras

     

    Vivo is hosting a quiz on Amazon and asks users to guess some of its specifications such as the battery, rear camera sensors, processor and fast-charging power. While we know that it will be a budget smartphone, the quiz hints that there will be three camera sensors at the rear.

    Vivo U10 Key Specs Revealed

    The online retailer is creating the hype around this upcoming Vivo smartphone by revealing some of its features. It has revealed that the Vivo U10 will get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery capable of delivering up to 12 hours of YouTube use or up to 15 hours of social media use or up to 7 hours of PUBG.

    The contest on Amazon India also asks netizens to answer a few questions to win the smartphone. The alleged product image of the device also hints at the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras.

    Vivo U10 - What We Expect

    A few days back, we at Gizbot got some exclusive information regarding the Vivo U10 revealing some of its specifications and color options. Going by the same, the device will arrive with a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone will be equipped with a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

     

    The pictures show that the Vivo U10 will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB charging port. It will be launched in two color options - Electric Blue and Thunder Black. The rear of the device seen above shows that there will be triple cameras and an LED flash as well.

    Our Take On Vivo U10

    Going by the previous teasers on Amazon and the leaked Geekbench listing of the smartphone, the Vivo U10 is said to be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and support 18W fast charging that can offer up to 4.5 hours of usage time in just 10 minutes of charging the smartphone. This sounds interesting as the upcoming Vivo smartphone is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000. With such pricing, the U10 will be a rival to Realme 5, Redmi Note 7 and other budget smartphones at this price point.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo vivo u10 news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue