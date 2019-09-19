ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo U10 Stops By Geekbench; Snapdragon 665 SoC, Android Pie Tipped

    By
    |

    Vivo is working on its 'U' smartphone series which is slated to go official next week in India. The company is expected to bring the U10 smartphone which will be exclusively available at online stores in India. Ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has been popping up via leaks and a 'Notify Me' page also went live recently on Amazon. In the latest developments, the device has stopped by Geekbench. Details are as follows:

    Vivo U10 Stops By Geekbench; Snapdragon 665 SoC, Android Pie Tipped

     

    Vivo U10 Appears On Geekbench:

    Vivo U10 has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number V1928A. This is the same model number with which it was listed on TENNA. The listing gives an insight on the device's hardware which resembles the ones suggested via leaks and teasers.

    The listing suggests a mid-range Snapdragon 665 SoC with 1.8GHz clock speed. The device will likely be available in 4GB RAM configuration. It will come pre-loaded with Android Pie OS. As for the benchmark scores, the Vivo U10 logged 1543 points in the single-core test and 5,752 during the multi-core tests.

    Vivo U10 Expected Specifications And Features:

    Recently we got some exclusive information on the renders of the Vivo U10 along with the color variants. The smartphone will flaunt a 6.35-inch HD+ LCD display with a standard 18:9 aspect ratio. There will be a waterdrop notch housing the selfie camera.

    The device will offer rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and be available in Thunder Black and Electric Blue colors. The smartphone will get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery unit. The device will ship with an 18W fast charger in the retail box. Vivo seems to have opted for a microUSB 2.0 port instead of a USB Type-C port.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue