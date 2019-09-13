Vivo U10 Live Hands-On Images Confirm Waterdrop Notch Display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo recently introduced two new smartphones in its 'Z' and 'S" series. Now, the company is gearing up to bring a smartphone in its 'U' lineup. The alleged Vivo U10 was recently spotted online featuring a waterdrop notch. Now, the handset's live images are making rounds over the web, giving an insight into the design. Let's have a look at the details:

Vivo U10 Leaks And Rumors:

The Vivo U10's leaked hands-on images have been shared by 91Mobiles. The images shared to showcase the front panel both with the lights on and off. And corroborating the recent leaks, the handset can be seen sporting a waterdrop style notch with slim bezels all around the display.

The smartphone was recently teased on Amazon India's webpage with a "tagline U10 #unstoppableU coming soon." The Amazon listing also highlighted the design where the volume rockers and the power key were seen on the right edge of the device.

Moreover, it is being said that the smartphone might be offered in a red color option. You can stay updated on the handset's availability by clicking on the 'Notify Me' option on the Amazon page.

Vivo U10 Expected Specifications And Features:

Vivo might use an IPS LCD display for the U10, measuring 720 x 1520 pixels. We already know about the waterdrop notch that will house the selfie snapper. As of now, there is no clarity on the processor, but the device might run on an octa-core Snapdragon chipset.

It might come with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB). The remaining information on the hardware is scarce and it would be interesting to see how many sensors it offers at the rear. The device is said to come bundled with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo U10 India Launch Details:

The Vivo U10 is said to go official later this month on September 24. As it has already been teased on Amazon, we can expect it to be available on the same platform. Notably, the smartphone will be an online-exclusive smartphone in India.

