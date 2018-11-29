ENGLISH

Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red gradient color variant coming soon to India

Vivo V11 Pro to get a red paint job soon.

    Vivo V11 Pro was launched in India in September for Rs. 25,990. At the time of its launch, it was available only in two color options - Starry Night and Dazzling Gold. As per the fresh information that is emerging online, we can expect the company to launch a new color variant for its fans in the country.

    Vivo V11 Pro Supernova Red gradient color variant coming soon to India

     

    A recent report by 91mobiles suggests that Vivo will add a new Supernova Red gradient color option to the V11 Pro's portfolio. This new variant is likely to be launched in India in the first week of December, which is just a few days from now.

    The report also shows the leaked press render of the Supernova Red color variant of Vivo V11 Pro. This render shows a red wine like look. As seen, it appears to have a gradient finish with a dark shade at its top and a brighter shade at the bottom. The aluminum frame on the handset is of bright red color. However, we are yet to get an official confirmation from Vivo regarding the release of this gorgeous red variant of the Vivo V11 Pro.

    Vivo V11 Pro specifications and features

    To refresh on its specifications, the Vivo V11 Pro (review) flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Halo FullView Super AMOLED display along with a waterdrop notch. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a high screen-to-body ratio if 91.27%. This smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 660 AIE based on the 14nm process. The highlight of this processor is the Game Mode 4.0 offering a seamless gaming experience. The Qualcomm chipset is clubbed with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with support for up to 256GB of expandable memory capacity.

    On the optical front, the Vivo smartphone comes with a dual camera module at its rear. It comprises a 12MP dual PD primary sensor along with f/1.8 aperture and dual-tone LED flash and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There are AI camera capabilities for exceptional output. As it is a selfie-centric smartphone, there is a 25MP camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture, AI Face Shaping, AI Selfie Lighting mode, Infrared Face Access and FunMoji.

     

    For connectivity, there is dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5 LE, Wi-Fi, and other standard aspects. This smartphone gets the power from a 3400mAh battery with support for fast charging.

