Vivo V15 powered by MediaTek Helio P70 launched for Rs 24,500 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone will be available in two color variants including Glamour Red and Topaz blue.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo had launched its premium mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V15 Pro recently for the masses. Now, the company has launched a new smartphone in the market called Vivo V15. The latest smartphone by Vivo has been launched in Thailand and it carries the traits from the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro smartphone.

Vivo has introduced the Vivo V15 with a price tag of THB 10,999 (Rs 24,548 approx). The smartphone will be available in two color variants including Glamour Red and Topaz blue. As for the specifications, the Vivo V15 has a similar set of features and specifications as the Vivo V15 pro with the key highlight of the device being the 32MP pop-up selfie camera. Let's have a quick look at the features and specifications offered by the newly launched Vivo V15 smartphone.

Vivo V15 makes use of the same MediaTek Helio P70 chipset under its hood which is clubbed with 6GB of RAM for multitasking. The smartphone offers an onboard storage space of 128GB which is expandable further using the dedicated microSD card slot. The fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication is accommodated at the rear panel.

At the front, there is a tall 6.39-inch FHD+ display panel that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2316 pixels. For imaging, it comes with a triple-lens camera setup at the rear panel comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and one 5MP depth sensor. Similar to the VivoV15 Pro, there is a 32MP front camera with a slider mechanism to capture selfies.

Vivo V15 is backed by a decent 3,700mAh battery unit. It supports dual SIM connectivity (nano-SIM) with VoLTE 4G connectivity, Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi. For charging and data transfers, there is a microUSB port, however, a USB Type-C port would have been appreciated. It is unknown at the moment as to when this device will make its way to the Indian market, however, we will keep you updated with the same.