ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vivo V15 powered by MediaTek Helio P70 launched for Rs 24,500

    The smartphone will be available in two color variants including Glamour Red and Topaz blue.

    By
    |

    The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo had launched its premium mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V15 Pro recently for the masses. Now, the company has launched a new smartphone in the market called Vivo V15. The latest smartphone by Vivo has been launched in Thailand and it carries the traits from the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro smartphone.

    Vivo V15 powered by MediaTek Helio P70 launched for Rs 24,500

     

    Vivo has introduced the Vivo V15 with a price tag of THB 10,999 (Rs 24,548 approx). The smartphone will be available in two color variants including Glamour Red and Topaz blue. As for the specifications, the Vivo V15 has a similar set of features and specifications as the Vivo V15 pro with the key highlight of the device being the 32MP pop-up selfie camera. Let's have a quick look at the features and specifications offered by the newly launched Vivo V15 smartphone.

    Vivo V15 makes use of the same MediaTek Helio P70 chipset under its hood which is clubbed with 6GB of RAM for multitasking. The smartphone offers an onboard storage space of 128GB which is expandable further using the dedicated microSD card slot. The fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication is accommodated at the rear panel.

    At the front, there is a tall 6.39-inch FHD+ display panel that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2316 pixels. For imaging, it comes with a triple-lens camera setup at the rear panel comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and one 5MP depth sensor. Similar to the VivoV15 Pro, there is a 32MP front camera with a slider mechanism to capture selfies.

    Vivo V15 is backed by a decent 3,700mAh battery unit. It supports dual SIM connectivity (nano-SIM) with VoLTE 4G connectivity, Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi. For charging and data transfers, there is a microUSB port, however, a USB Type-C port would have been appreciated. It is unknown at the moment as to when this device will make its way to the Indian market, however, we will keep you updated with the same.

    Read More About: vivo vivo v15 smartphones news
    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 8:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue