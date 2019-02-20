ENGLISH

    Vivo V15 Pro India launch: Watch the live stream from here

    Vivo V15 Pro is likely to be priced under Rs. 30,000.

    We have been seeing several reports regarding the Vivo V15 Pro. The device has been hitting the rumor mills constantly over the past few weeks. It has been teased to flaunt a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The recent teasers have hinted several of its features. 

    Well, the Vivo V15 Pro is all set to be launched in India today at 12 PM. The company will live stream the launch event for fans to catch up with the live updates. You can watch the live stream either via the company's official Twitter and Facebook pages or the YouTube video that is embedded below.

    Expected price in India

    Talking about the pricing of the Vivo V15 Pro, a Vivo executive had revealed that the upcoming smartphone could be priced somewhere between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000 in the country. Given that the Vivo V11 Pro was launched for Rs. 25,990, it was expected that its successor could be priced under Rs. 30,000.

    Vivo V15 Pro rumors

    Going by the existing rumors, the Vivo V15 Pro is believed to arrive with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. This might use the newly launched Samsung GD1 sensor that supports EIS for stable videos. The other aspects that we know so far is that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will have a triple camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP super ultra-wide angle lens and a 5MP sensor. Of these, the 48MP sensor is said to be a 12MP quad-pixel sensor with pixel binning technology. What it does is merging the data from the four pixels into a single one.

     

    What's interesting about this Vivo smartphone is that it deviates from the trend. Instead of having a notch or a punch-hole to house the selfie camera, it uses a pop-up selfie camera module. Eventually, its display is notch-less and almost bezel-less. We can definitely expect this smartphone to give a tough competition to other offerings in the market.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 6:42 [IST]
