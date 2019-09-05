Vivo V17 Pro Confirmed To Sport Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera Module News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is all set to bring a new smartphone in its 'V' series. Called the V17 Pro, the upcoming mid-range smartphone has been leaked a couple of times online suggesting a dual-camera lens pop-up selfie camera. Now, this feature has been confirmed via an official teaser. Details are as follows:

Vivo V17 Pro Teased With Dual-Lens Pop-Up Selfie Camera:

Vivo has officially begun teasing the V17 Pro promos in India at places like New Delhi metro stations. And the images shared in the promos corroborate the dual-lens pop-up selfie camera tipped via leaks and rumors. Notably, the rear panel of the V17 Pro has been leaked previously as well.

The latest teaser shared online reveals an in-display fingerprint reader and a FullView display design. The device will offer slim bezels on all sides including the chin which is now thinner than its predecessor - the V15 Pro. Moreover, the company is said to have opted for a 2.5D curved rather than a curved edge panel.

Vivo V17 Pro Expected Specifications And Features:

Vivo might ship the smartphone with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED panel featuring FHD+ resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device is expected to offer a triple-lens camera module with a 48MP primary sensor.

The dual pop-up selfie camera is likely to ship with a 32MP sensor paired with a depth lens for enhanced portrait selfies. The secondary sensor is undisclosed at the moment. The smartphone might get its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, which is also used by the recently launched Oppo Reno 2 smartphone.

It might come with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It is unknown if it will support a dedicated or hybrid microSD card or not. In the software department, we can expect an Android Pie OS loaded with Vivo's Fun Touch UI skin atop. It might get its fuel from a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charging support.

Our Thoughts:

Vivo was the first brand to introduce the concept of pop-up selfie camera module last year and has introduced a bunch of smartphones with this feature. The upcoming handset is yet another leap in the pop-up selfie camera department, and with dual-sensor we can expect some high-end portrait selfies. Moreover, the hardware tipped also seems capable enough to handle day-to-day tasks with ease.

The company is likely to launch the V17 series later this month; however, there an official launch date is yet to be announced. We will keep you posted with the latest information on the upcoming Vivo V17 Pro, so stay tuned with us.

