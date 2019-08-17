ENGLISH

    Vivo V17 Series To Offer Quad-Cameras, Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera: Report

    By
    |

    Vivo is working on its new V series smartphones called the V17. The smartphone has been leaked a couple of times in the past suggesting a dual pop-selfie camera setup. Now, some new information indicates a quad-camera module with some enhanced zooming capabilities. The upcoming flagship series is likely going official later this year. Here is everything you need to know:

    Vivo V17 Series To Offer Quad-Cameras, Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera

     

    Vivo V17 Expected Specifications, Pricing, And Availability:

    As per 91mobiles, some retail chain sources have revealed that Vivo will incorporate a quad-camera setup on the V17 series. The new lineup will likely comprise of the V17 and V17 Pro. The sensors are still under the wraps and it remains to be seen if it comes with a 48MP primary sensor or some other lens.

    Moreover, the camera setup might come with some enhanced zooming feature similar to what we have seen on the Oppo Reno series. We expect one of the sensors to be a periscope lens, but there is no information available on other sensors. Besides, the dual-pop up selfie cameras will allow it to capture portrait selfies.

    Vivo is expected to launch the V17 series before Diwali in India, but there is no word on the pricing. However, it is being said that the Vivo V17 Pro will carry a slightly hefty price tag.

    What Do We Think Of The Upcoming Vivo V17 Series?

    While the renders of the new Vivo V17 series is still undisclosed, the suggested ones indicate premium smartphones in the making. If the rumors are true then this will be the first smartphone series to offer a dual pop-up selfie camera setup. That's not it; the V17 will be the first Vivo smartphone to offer a quad-camera setup.

    Going by the leaked renders, we can expect premium smartphones with the capable camera hardware. Similar to the Vivo V15, the upcoming lineup might offer a big display with FHD+ resolution suitable for media consumption. Some more information on the hardware is expected in the coming days and we will keep you updated on the same.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
