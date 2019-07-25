ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo Y17 With Dual-Lens Pop-Up Selfie Camera Expected Before Diwali

    By
    |

    Vivo seems to have started working on its next 'V' smartphone lineup - the V17. The development comes following the reports of discontinuation of the V15 series in India. And, the company seems to continue the trend of pop-up selfie cameras with its upcoming launch as well. Let's have a look at the details:

    Vivo Y17 With Dual-Lens Pop-Up Selfie Camera Expected Before Diwali

     

    Vivo Y17 Specifications And Availability:

    While the primary hardware specifications are under the wraps, a report from 91Mobiles suggests a dual pop-up selfie camera will be housed on the device. While we have seen smartphones with dual-selfie camera in the past, a pop-up camera with dual lenses will be first of its kind.

    The Vivo V17 is said to come with a quad-lens setup, however, the sources are uncertain regarding the same. There is no word on the display or processor and some more information is awaited. Also, there is no information on the pricing, but the device is said to go official before Diwali in India.

    What Do We Think Of The Upcoming Smartphone?

    The renders suggest a photography-centric device in the making. The dual sensors should allow it to capture quality selfies, while the quad-cameras sound a good upgrade over the triple-cameras on the V15 series. Moreover, the dual-selfie camera should grab the attention of the youth.

    We expect the Vivo device to be powered by a capable mid-range processor, but are not sure whether it will be a MediaTek or a Snapdragon chipset. However, the device might offer a tall FHD+ AMOLED display as the V15 series.

    Moreover, the smartphone is expected to be announced in the festive season, so a dual-lens pop-up selfie camera could become its success factor. But, we cannot say anything for sure now. The market is going through a constant change and the brands are coming up with different techniques to grab hold of the masses.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue