Vivo Y17 With Dual-Lens Pop-Up Selfie Camera Expected Before Diwali News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo seems to have started working on its next 'V' smartphone lineup - the V17. The development comes following the reports of discontinuation of the V15 series in India. And, the company seems to continue the trend of pop-up selfie cameras with its upcoming launch as well. Let's have a look at the details:

Vivo Y17 Specifications And Availability:

While the primary hardware specifications are under the wraps, a report from 91Mobiles suggests a dual pop-up selfie camera will be housed on the device. While we have seen smartphones with dual-selfie camera in the past, a pop-up camera with dual lenses will be first of its kind.

The Vivo V17 is said to come with a quad-lens setup, however, the sources are uncertain regarding the same. There is no word on the display or processor and some more information is awaited. Also, there is no information on the pricing, but the device is said to go official before Diwali in India.

What Do We Think Of The Upcoming Smartphone?

The renders suggest a photography-centric device in the making. The dual sensors should allow it to capture quality selfies, while the quad-cameras sound a good upgrade over the triple-cameras on the V15 series. Moreover, the dual-selfie camera should grab the attention of the youth.

We expect the Vivo device to be powered by a capable mid-range processor, but are not sure whether it will be a MediaTek or a Snapdragon chipset. However, the device might offer a tall FHD+ AMOLED display as the V15 series.

Moreover, the smartphone is expected to be announced in the festive season, so a dual-lens pop-up selfie camera could become its success factor. But, we cannot say anything for sure now. The market is going through a constant change and the brands are coming up with different techniques to grab hold of the masses.

Best Mobiles in India