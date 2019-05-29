Vivo Y15: Top Things To Know About The Y15 — A Smartphone With Artificial Intelligence (AI) News oi-Vivek Here is everything you need to know about the Vivo Y15

Triple-Camera set-up is the name of the game in the smartphone industry this year. The Vivo Y15 which has been re-launched in the Indian market today is no exception to it. The device does come with several noteworthy features, but what makes this device likable and viable in the market is its price-to-specs ratio.

Some may recall, Vivo used the same Y15 model name for one of its devices back in 2014 as well. But that doesn't mean, the 2019 variant of Vivo Y15 is just another entry-level smartphone. On the contrary, the latest entrant is quite impressive considering the price tag of Rs. 13,990 attached to it.

Moreover, an array of launch offers are also being provided by Vivo in association with different Banks and services. While we will discuss the offers later in detail, there are certain things about Vivo Y15 (2019) like the AI-enabled Triple Camera set-up, 6.35 HD+ display panel with a dewdrop notch (for selfie camera), and a massive 5,000mAh battery which needs which need special mention.

Vivo Y15 and its triple camera set-up and selfie shooter

The rear of the Vivo Y15 bares a13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel super-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The main 13 MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture will be useful to capture standard photographs and videos (up to 1080p), and with the assistance from the 2 MP depth camera, the Vivo Y15 can take some great looking portrait pictures with almost accurate edge detection, especially with human subjects. The device is one of the first to offer a super-wide angle lens, especially on smartphones under Rs. 15,000 price range with 120-degree field-of-view. Compared to the standard 13 MP camera, the 8 MP super-wide angle lens can capture a lot more on a single frame.

With a dedicated super wide-angle lens, you will have different point of views while capturing images, and the wide-angle lens will come handy, especially while shooting nature and landscape photos. The smartphone offers a 16 MP selfie camera, which is, at least on paper is more superior than the 13 MP primary shooter. Using software algorithm, the Vivo Y15 can take portrait selfies, and it can also record videos up to 1080p resolution.

To sum it up, the triple rear-camera is a first of it’s kind, especially under Rs. 15,000 price tag, and the 16 MP selfie camera is also a great addition to the overall camera capability of the smartphone. The Vivo Y15 looks like a tailor-made smartphone for the younger audience, who likes to take pictures and videos.



If we look at the competition, smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro comes with flagship Sony sensors with a higher resolution and also cost similar to the Vivo Y15. However, with the Vivo Y15, you are getting a dedicated super wide-angle lens, and non of the competition offers the same, and that is the one thing the software can fix. The Vivo Y15 does face stiff competition from the 48 MP and 16 MP camera smartphones, but, it does have its own merit over the rivals, which makes it a great camera phone.

Battery and Android Pie is the cherry on top

One thing that a smartphone buyer of 2019 is not going to compromise is the battery life, and the Vivo Y15 aces it like a champ with its massive 5000 mAh battery. Unlike the competition, the Vivo Y15 misses out on fast charging, however, with its massive battery capacity and mid-tier chipset, the device is destined to last long, and expect nothing less than a day and a half battery on a single charge.

With the 5000 mAh battery, you can binge all day, listen to your favorite podcast, and game as long as you want without hurting the charge percentage. However, the phone still comes with a micro USB port for charging and we know that the USB type-C is the future. At least, the presence of headphone jack does make up the USB type-C void.

The Vivo Y15 is based on Android 9 Pie OS, the latest OS from Google. Like every other Vivo smartphones, the Vivo Y15 comes with FunTouch OS, which does resemble the iOS. Great thing is that the Vivo Y15 runs on the latest Android firmware, and considering Vivo’s software rollout pattern, by best, the device might receive one more Android letter upgrade (probably Android Q), again with custom FunTouch OS skin on top.

Though the device runs on Android 9 Pie, we do not like the implementation of the FunTouch OS, which looks too cartoonish on some options like icons and notification panel. Though the FunTouch OS is not the worst implementation of the AOSP (Android Open Source Project) it is not the best implementation either.

Offers

Vivo has partnered with Bajaj Finserve, IDFC Bank, HDBFS, HDFC Bank, Home Credit and Pinelabs Credit and Debit cards to offer zero percent interest on the Vivo Y15 on offline channel with EMI plan. If you are planning to buy the Vivo Y15 on a non-EMI plan, then you can get cash benefits of worth Rs. 6500 with Rs. 1000 off on exchange offers.

Verdict

The Vivo Y15 is definitely a camera centric smartphone powered by a triple rear-camera setup and a high-res 16 MP selfie camera. The entry-level photography enthusiasts will love the triple camera setup on the device, especially, the super wide-angle lens, which was mostly seen on high-end flagship smartphones.

A 5000 mAh battery and Android 9 Pie OS are also a device defining features, which elevates the overall value for money of the Vivo Y15. The Vivo Y15 is for those, who love to take pictures, and who likes to play with their device through the day without worrying about the battery life.