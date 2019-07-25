Vivo Z1 Pro Next Flash Sale On July 26 At 12 PM - Price And Launch Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo, on July 3 launched its latest smartphone - the Vivo Z1 Pro in the Indian market. The smartphone is now all set to go on sale tomorrow (July 26) on Flipkart and Vivo e-store. So if you are planning to buy the smartphone, but didn't get lucky enough in the previous sale then this might be another chance for you to grab one. Here are the details about the sale, offers and specifications.

Vivo Z1 Pro Price And Sale Offers

Vivo launched the Z1 Pro with a starting price of Rs. 14,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage model will be up for grabs at Rs. 16,990 and the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM for Rs. 17,990.

The flash sale will kick-off at 12 pm on Flipkart and Vivo online store. You can grab the phone in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue color options. The company has not disclosed the number of units in this sale which means it will be in limited numbers, so you need to be very quick while placing your order.

Under the sale offer, the company is offering a cashback worth Rs. 6,000 to Jio users. This cashback amount will be credited in the form of 40 discount coupons which can be used in MyJio app. Apart from that Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI option and 5 per cent on Axis Bank credit card, and HDFC Bank debit card.

Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications

To recall, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The screen carries a punch-hole selfie camera without any notch along and offers an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU and aforementioned RAM and storage variants.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 16MP + 8MP super wide-angle + 2MP depth shooter along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 32MP camera sensor for selfie and making video calls.

The smartphone is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India