Vivo V17 Pro India Launch Today: Watch Live Stream Here News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo is all set to launch its latest pop-up cameras smartphone - the Vivo V17 Pro today in India. This time the company has decided to launch the phone with dual front camera setup and quad rear camera setup. Vivo has scheduled a launch event in Delhi, here are details about the event and how to watch the live stream.

How To Watch Vivo V17 Pro India Launch Live Stream

The Vivo V17 Pro launch event will kick off at 12 PM (Noon) and the company will live stream then the entire event on its official YouTube channel. You can also watch the live stream below from the embedded link. Last week the company has also teased some specification about the pop-up selfie cameras.

Flipkart has also started teasing the Vivo V17 Pro on its site and revealed the specifications and design of the smartphone. There is no information leaked or rumored about the price of the phone, but we can expect that the phone will be launch within the price point of Rs. 25,000.

Vivo V17 Pro Expected Specifications

According to Flipkart listing the Vivo V17 Pro will feature a dual pop-up camera setup with the combination of 32MP primary + 105-degree super-wide lens. The listing also suggests that the front cameras will arrive with Super Night Selfie mode.

On the rear side, the smartphone will offer a quad-camera setup with the alignment of a 48MP primary camera + 8Mp secondary sensor + a super-wide lens + 13MP 2x telephoto lens+ 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash.

The Vivo V17 Pro is tipped to arrive with a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2440 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to offer Snapdragon 675 SoC clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,100mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support. On the software part, the smartphone will offer the Android 9.0 Pie.

Best Mobiles in India