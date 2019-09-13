ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo V17 Pro Pre-Orders And Official Sale Dates Revealed For India

    By
    |

    Vivo is all set to launch its first dual pop-up selfie camera smartphone dubbed V17 Pro this month in India. After numerous teaser and leaks, we finally have information on the pre-orders and sale dates. The smartphone is slated to launch officially on September 20, 2019. But when is it going up for sale? Read on to know more:

    Vivo V17 Pro Pre-Orders And Official Sale Dates Revealed For India

     

    Vivo V17 Pro India Pricing And Availability Details:

    The smartphone will be available for pre-registration starting September 19 (just a day before the official launch). The device will be made available for purchase starting September 27, 2019. Notably, the handset will be up for sale in limited cities on the first day.

    Some sources have further claimed that it will be available for the remaining regions from the next day, "The Vivo V17 Pro will be available across the country from September 28th", the source quoted.

    That's not all, the company will also likely host a Super Day sale for the V17 Pro in select states from September 27. To attract more buyers, the company has come up with a Scratch and Win offer.

    And to avail this, you will need to head to a retail store and buy a new V17 Pro and you will be given a coupon with up to Rs. 5,000 assured cashback. As for the pricing, the handset is likely to be priced between Rs. 25,000- Rs. 30,000. But, nothing sure can be said at the moment.

    Vivo V17 Pro Rumored Hardware And Software:

    The USP of the V17 Pro is the dual-lens pop-up selfie camera that is said to offer a 32MP (f/2.0 aperture) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the rear, the quad-lens module is likely to house a 48MP (f/1.78 aperture) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4 aperture), and a 2MP depth sensor. Camera features include HDR, 4K video recording, Bokeh, Face Beauty, Portrait, Panorama, Timelapse, and AR Sticker.

     

    At its core, a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC is likely to keep the device ticking. It will be paired with Adreno 612 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It is said to come with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000 mAh battery unit with quick charging support.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue