Vivo V17 Pro Pre-Orders And Official Sale Dates Revealed For India

Vivo is all set to launch its first dual pop-up selfie camera smartphone dubbed V17 Pro this month in India. After numerous teaser and leaks, we finally have information on the pre-orders and sale dates. The smartphone is slated to launch officially on September 20, 2019. But when is it going up for sale? Read on to know more:

Vivo V17 Pro India Pricing And Availability Details:

The smartphone will be available for pre-registration starting September 19 (just a day before the official launch). The device will be made available for purchase starting September 27, 2019. Notably, the handset will be up for sale in limited cities on the first day.

Some sources have further claimed that it will be available for the remaining regions from the next day, "The Vivo V17 Pro will be available across the country from September 28th", the source quoted.

That's not all, the company will also likely host a Super Day sale for the V17 Pro in select states from September 27. To attract more buyers, the company has come up with a Scratch and Win offer.

And to avail this, you will need to head to a retail store and buy a new V17 Pro and you will be given a coupon with up to Rs. 5,000 assured cashback. As for the pricing, the handset is likely to be priced between Rs. 25,000- Rs. 30,000. But, nothing sure can be said at the moment.

Vivo V17 Pro Rumored Hardware And Software:

The USP of the V17 Pro is the dual-lens pop-up selfie camera that is said to offer a 32MP (f/2.0 aperture) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the rear, the quad-lens module is likely to house a 48MP (f/1.78 aperture) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4 aperture), and a 2MP depth sensor. Camera features include HDR, 4K video recording, Bokeh, Face Beauty, Portrait, Panorama, Timelapse, and AR Sticker.

At its core, a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC is likely to keep the device ticking. It will be paired with Adreno 612 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It is said to come with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000 mAh battery unit with quick charging support.

