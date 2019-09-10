Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching On September 20 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has confirmed the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone dubbed the V17 Pro in India. The first dual-lens pop-up selfie camera smartphone is slated to go official this month. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Vivo V15 Pro and has been popping up online via rumors for quite some time now. Following are the launch details:

Vivo V17 Pro Official Launch Details:

Vivo has started sending out media invites for a September 20 event confirming the launch of a dual pop-up selfie camera smartphone (the V17 Pro). The device has already been teased officially a couple of times corroborating previous leaks of a 32MP selfie camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth lens.

It takes two to be spectacular.

Selfies get #ClearAsReal. Introducing World's 1st 32MP Dual Pop-up Selfie in the all-new #vivoV17Pro. Launching on 20th September. pic.twitter.com/wWzKtfNAV2 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 10, 2019

The presence of a depth sensor should allow the camera to capture some detailed bokeh selfies. Besides, the leaked renders indicate a capable mid-range device packed with some good internals. Let's have a look at them:

Vivo V17 Pro Expected Hardware And Software Features:

The mid-range device is likely to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset. This is the same SoC used by the device's precursor - the Vivo V15 Pro. Notably, some other leaks had also suggested a Snapdragon 730G SoC and it remains to be seen which chipset it is equipped with.

The device will be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It is said to ship with Android Pie OS with Fun Touch UI on top. It is expected to feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2440 pixels FHD+ resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. This tall aspect ratio has already been opted by Sony and Motorola.

The Vivo V17 Pro might offer a quad-camera module comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera is said to come with an AI algorithm and Super Night mode for enhanced imaging.

For security, the handset could offer an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of the conventional rear-mounted reader.

In terms of connectivity, we can expect a USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm audio port, dual-SIM support, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The unit might draw its fuel from a 4,000mAh battery unit backed by fast charging support.

