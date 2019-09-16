Vivo V17Pro With Dual Pop-Up Front Camera Likely To Be Priced At Rs. 29,900: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone on September 20 in India. Dubbed Vivo V17 Pro, the smartphone will be available via Flipkart and is expected to be priced at Rs. 29,990, reports The Mobile Indian.

According to the report, offline retailers are also taking pre-orders for the upcoming device. This is not the first time that the company is launching its smartphone on Flipkart. Earlier, Vivo has launched the Z1Pro on the e-commerce platform. There are also chances that the company will launch a Super Day sale for the V17 Pro.

Vivo V17 Pro Specification

As per some leaks and rumors, it is expected that the smartphone will be the successor of the Vivo V15 Pro, which was launched earlier this year. The Vivo V17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Vivo V17 Pro is expected to pack six camera sensors. It is likely to have quad-camera setup at the rear. Furthermore, the camera is said to have modes like Phase Detection autofocus, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash and 2x Optical Zoom. On the front, the smartphone will have a dual pop-up selfie camera setup which would the biggest highlight of the phone. We are yet to see a smartphone with a dual pop-up selfie camera.

To recall, the company launched the Vivo Z1x on September 6 in India.It is available in two variants -- 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage option. The models are priced at Rs.16,990 and Rs. 18,990, respectively.

The smartphone houses a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle, and a 2 MP depth sensor. There is also a 32MP selfie camera with selfie modes, such as AI Face Beauty, lighting, AR Stickers, and AI Filter. The major highlight of this smartphone is the in-display fingerprint sensor.

