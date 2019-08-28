Vivo Z1 Pro Gets Rs. 1,000 Temporary Price Cut On Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo is all set to launch the next-generation smartphone - Vivo Z1X in India sometime in September. The company has already confirmed that the device will be launched as a Flipkart exclusive. And, there are reports that it could be relatively more expensive than the Z1 Pro launched by the company last month.

While we are nearing the launch of the Vivo Z1X in India, the Vivo Z1 Pro has received a price cut on Flipkart. The e-commerce portal has discounted the price of the Z1 Pro by Rs. 1,000, but there is a catch to avail this discount.

Vivo Z1 Pro Price Cut

To get a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Vivo Z1 Pro, you will have to use a debit or credit card for the purchase. However, the discount is not eligible on using the cash on delivery payment option. Notably, this discount is valid only until August 31, 2019. During this period, the Vivo Z1 Pro launched for Rs. 14,990 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 13,990.

Vivo Z1 Pro Price In India

Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India in July in three storage variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 14,990. The mid-range variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 16,990. And, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 17,990.

Should You Buy Vivo Z1 Pro?

The Vivo smartphone is the first one from the company to feature a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera. The device flaunts a 6.53-inch LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There is a Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4K video recording support up to 30fps and more. Also, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a dedicated game mode for better gaming experience. Besides these, there is a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Having said that you will get to enjoy all these aspects along with triple rear cameras and a 32MP selfie camera, it is a good buy under Rs. 15,000. So, if you are interested in this smartphone, then you buy the Z1 Pro right now to get Rs. 1,000 discount.

