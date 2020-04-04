Vivo V19 Features Tipped Alongside Vivo Y50 At Google Play Console News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is confirmed to launch a new V series smartphone in India called the Vivo V19. The device was earlier suggested to go official on March 26, but the launch has been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic situation. Some of its key hardware features have been tipped in the past. Now, its features have been tipped once again via Google Play Console alongside the Vivo Y50.

Vivo V19 Features Leaked

The Vivo V19's Google Play Listing confirms the dual punch-hole design. The pill-shaped selfie camera module is housed on the top-right corner of the display. According to the listing, the device will sport an FHD+ display that will offer a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

While this listing doesn't reveal the display size, earlier leaks have indicated a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel. The Vivo V19 is said to arrive with the octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset combined with Adreno 618 GPU. The device is said to arrive with an 8GB RAM configuration.

In terms of software, the device will boot on Android 10 OS with the company's in-house FunTouch OS user interface. The device is said to be fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery unit that will utilize 33W fast charging support.

Vivo Y50 Also Leaked Online

Alongside the Vivo V19, the Vivo Y50 has also made an appearance on Google Play Console. This handset is also listed with a punch-hole display bearing an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The display size of this device is also not known. But, it has the same Android 10 OS with the custom FunTouch OS skin. The Vivo Y50 is further said to be powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Additionally, it is said to arrive with a 6GB RAM configuration, but the storage details are unrevealed as of now. There is no information on its arrival as well and we expect the company to shed some light on the same in the coming days.

via

Best Mobiles in India