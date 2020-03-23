ENGLISH

    Vivo V19 India Launch Likely Postponed To April 3: Report

    Vivo recently teased the arrival of its new V series smartphones called the Vivo V19. The device was said to launch with a slightly different set of hardware compared to its international model. The latter has gone official in Indonesia as a rebranded Vivo V17. The company was earlier expected to launch the V19 on March 26. But, it seems that its entry has been postponed.

    Vivo V19 India Launch Likely Postponed To April 3: Report

     

    The Vivo V19 launch has now been postponed to April 3. However, Vivo is yet to confirm this information. But, it is worth mentioning that the company has removed its previous teaser indicating the launch of the device in India. The delay in the launch of Vivo V19 has been first reported by 91Mobiles, however, why the company postponed the launch is currently unknown.

    The pricing of the Vivo V19 in India has also been leaked in the past. The device is said to come with an asking price of Rs. 26,990 for the base model and Rs. 28,990 for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model. But, these are the rumored pricing and the company is yet to announce it officially.

    Also, the handset has been made available for pre-orders for the Indian masses. You can also avail a bunch of offers such as a 10 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI bank cards, 5 percent discount via IDFC bank cards, and up to Rs. 40,000 exchange bonus via Jio and Cashify.

    Vivo V19 Indian Variant Expected Hardware

    The Vivo V19 has been teased to launch with a dual-punch hole selfie camera instead of a single punch-hole on the Indonesian model. The handset will make use of the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with 2.3GHz clock speed combined with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

    The quad-camera setup is likely to accommodate a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The device is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. A 4,500 mAh battery is said to be the powerhouse with Quick Charge support.

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 11:11 [IST]
