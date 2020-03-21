Vivo V19 With Dual Punch-Hole Up For Pre-Orders In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo recently teased the arrival of its new V series smartphone called the Vivo V19. Unlike the Indonesian model which was introduced recently as the rebranded V17, the V19 will be launching with a slightly different set of internals in the country. One of the major differences which it will bring over the international model is the presence of a dual punch-hole selfie camera. Now, the device has been made available for pre-orders in India.

Vivo V19 India Pre-Bookings Detail

The Vivo V19 pre-orders have gone live online and there are a bunch of offers that you will be able to avail during this period. The HDFC and ICICI Bank cardholders are eligible for a cashback of 10 percent.

Whereas, the IDFC bank cardholders will get 5 percent cash back, while the Jio and Cashify are offering up to Rs. 40,000 exchange benefits. Also, there is a one-time screen replacement offer in the mix as well.

What Hardware We Can Expect?

The Vivo V19 is said to launch with a slightly more powerful processor than the Indonesian model. The Indian model is said to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with 2.3GHz clock speed, whereas, it has debuted with a Snapdragon 675 processor outside the country.

It is expected to arrive with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage and is said to come with support for a microSD card. It is said to ship with the Android Pie OS and will feature a custom Funtouch OS.

The device is likely to accommodate a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It will be a Dual iView E3 panel that will offer 409 PPI pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of optics, the device is likely to feature four cameras at the back packing a 48MP primary sensor. We can expect the primary lens to be accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. It is said to draw its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.

