Vivo V19 To Launch At Starting Price Of Rs. 26,990 In India: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo is all set to launch its V19 smartphone soon in India and the company has already started teasing about the phone. It is said to be the successor of the Vivo V17 smartphone which was launched back in December. The company has confirmed the launch date of the smartphone along with some key specifications. There was no information on the pricing of the smartphone so far. However, MySmartPrice recent report claims that they have got the breakthrough on the pricing.

According to the report, the Vivo V19 will be launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 26,990 while the MRP of the device on the retails box will be Rs. 28,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. In simple words, the price of the device is expected to be somewhere within Rs. 26,990 and Rs. 28,990.

Recently, Vivo announced on its official Twitter handle that the company has scheduled the launch of its Vivo V19 smartphone On March 26, 2020, in India. However, the company has removed the tweet from the handle recently. This means that the company is dicey about the March 26 launch date and coronavirus outbreak can be the reason behind this. Vivo has not confirmed the new launch date so far, we can expect the launch of the device somewhere around the older launch date.

One of my source just tipped that RMX2040, possibly the upcoming #realme Narzo 10, was spotted in retail store and had a pretty decent benchmark score. The Mediatek G80 seems like a good processor, on par with SD712. Looks like Narzo will start from sub-15K segment?#realmeNarzo10 pic.twitter.com/0c1NMnZg8p — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 20, 2020

So far the company has revealed that the Vivo V19 will sports a punch-hole display mounted on the top-right corner of the phone. On the optical front, the smartphone is confirmed to sport a quad-camera setup at back and dual camera setup at the front with the combination of 32MP primary camera + 8MP depth sensor for selfies and video calls. We can expect more information about the phone coming before the launch.

Best Mobiles in India