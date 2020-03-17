ENGLISH

    Vivo V19 India Launch Teased Officially: Dual Punch-Hole, Quad-Cameras Tipped

    Vivo is expected to soon launch its new V series smartphone called the Vivo V19 in India. The smartphone has already gone official in Indonesia. But, the company is said to launch the device with slightly different hardware in the country. While the international model is launched as a rebranded Vivo V17, with a single punch; the V19 in India is said to arrive with a dual-punch hole. Now, its launch has been teased officially.

    Vivo V19 With Dual Punch-Hole India Launch Teased Officially

     

    The Vivo V19's teaser poster has been shared by the company itself. The poster indicates an upcoming launch, but doesn't reveal any specific date. However, the design of the device is clearly seen in the poster image. The handset can be seen featuring a slim profile with thin bezels and a pill-shaped dual punch-hole housed on the top right of the display.

    At the rear, one can see the L-shaped camera module accommodating four cameras and an LED flash. Also, the power and volume keys are visible on the left edge. The teaser poster also confirms an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, giving some insight into the special features, the teaser notes the presence of Super Night Selfie, Aura Screen Light, and a Super Wide Angle Camera.

    The recent leaks have also suggested the Vivo V19 will arrive with a different set of internals than the Indonesian model. That does make sense, considering, the model launched in the Indonesian market is a rebranded version of the Vivo V17 which debuted back in December in India. So, Vivo launching a new smartphone with the same hardware but different monikers within a short span doesn't make sense.

    The rumors indicate that the handset will be backed by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. It will ship with the new Android 10 OS topped with a custom Fun Touch OS. With the company confirming its arrival via teaser, it shouldn't be long enough until we come across an official launch date.

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:17 [IST]
