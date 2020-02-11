ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo V19 Pro Launch Slated For March 3 In India, Registrations Open Soon

    By
    |

    Vivo is preparing to expand its mid-range 'V' smartphone lineup with the launch of the V19 series in India. The company is expected to start taking pre-registrations for the upcoming V19 and the V19 Pro by the end of this month. It seems that the company has plans to introduce the Pro model before the standard one in India.

    Vivo V19 Pro Launch Slated For March 3 In India

     

    Vivo V19 Pro India Arrival Details

    The Vivo V19 Pro will debut on March 3 in India and it will be available for pre-bookings starting February 15. A report from 91Mobiles suggests that Vivo will be launching the Pro model first and later introduce the standard model. However, the availability of the standard Vivo V19 is yet to be tipped.

    It is worth noting that the company introduced the Vivo V17 as the first 'V' series device equipped with a punch-hole display. The upcoming V19 Pro is also said to feature an in-display selfie camera cut-out.

    But, it is speculated to be a dual punch-hole setup. The details on the sensors are yet to come to the surface, but they are likely to be a primary sensor paired with a depth sensor.

    The rumor mill is yet to shell out details on the hardware of the upcoming Vivo V19 Pro and the Vivo V19. Also, the company hasn't teased any specific details on the hardware. The details related to the display, battery, and cameras are scarce. So, all we can do is wait for some details to hit the web in the coming days.

    The Vivo V19 Pro will be a successor of the V17 Pro. The latter was the world's first dual pop-up selfie camera smartphone. It packs a 32MP+8MP setup up front and a quad-rear camera module with a 48MP primary sensor.

    Other sensors are a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It would be interesting to see what all primary hardware upgraded the V19 Pro brings over its predecessor and in which price bucket it will be launched.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X