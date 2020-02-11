Vivo V19 Pro Launch Slated For March 3 In India, Registrations Open Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is preparing to expand its mid-range 'V' smartphone lineup with the launch of the V19 series in India. The company is expected to start taking pre-registrations for the upcoming V19 and the V19 Pro by the end of this month. It seems that the company has plans to introduce the Pro model before the standard one in India.

Vivo V19 Pro India Arrival Details

The Vivo V19 Pro will debut on March 3 in India and it will be available for pre-bookings starting February 15. A report from 91Mobiles suggests that Vivo will be launching the Pro model first and later introduce the standard model. However, the availability of the standard Vivo V19 is yet to be tipped.

It is worth noting that the company introduced the Vivo V17 as the first 'V' series device equipped with a punch-hole display. The upcoming V19 Pro is also said to feature an in-display selfie camera cut-out.

But, it is speculated to be a dual punch-hole setup. The details on the sensors are yet to come to the surface, but they are likely to be a primary sensor paired with a depth sensor.

The rumor mill is yet to shell out details on the hardware of the upcoming Vivo V19 Pro and the Vivo V19. Also, the company hasn't teased any specific details on the hardware. The details related to the display, battery, and cameras are scarce. So, all we can do is wait for some details to hit the web in the coming days.

The Vivo V19 Pro will be a successor of the V17 Pro. The latter was the world's first dual pop-up selfie camera smartphone. It packs a 32MP+8MP setup up front and a quad-rear camera module with a 48MP primary sensor.

Other sensors are a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It would be interesting to see what all primary hardware upgraded the V19 Pro brings over its predecessor and in which price bucket it will be launched.

