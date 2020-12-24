Vivo V20 (2021) Launched With Snapdragon 730G Chipset In India: Features, Price, Availablity News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo V20 (2021) smartphone was launched in India without much pomp and show. The new Vivo smartphone is now listed on the Vivo India and Amazon India website and can be purchased immediately. The new smartphone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and several other features.

Vivo V20 (2021) Price, Availablity

The Vivo V20 (2021) will cost you Rs. 24,990, which is the same as the Vivo V20 that debuted a couple of months back. The new Vivo smartphone can be purchased on Amazon India and the official Vivo India website. One can get an additional discount on an exchange on Amazon. The Vivo V20 (2021) is available in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody color options.

Vivo V20 (2021) Features

With the new smartphone launch, the Vivo V20 series now included four devices, where the other three are the Vivo V20, V20 SE, and the Pro models. The new Vivo V20 (2021) flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The display includes a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera and other sensors. Speaking of cameras, the Vivo V20 (2021) features a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, Vivo has included a 44MP camera, similar to the Vivo V20.

Vivo V20 (2021) Specifications

Going under the hood, the Vivo V20 (2021) draws power from the Snapdragon 730G chipset, which comes as the major upgrade from the base model of the series. The SoC is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of default storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 11 OS with FunTouch OS 11 custom skin on top. Also, the Vivo V20 (2021) is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Vivo V20 (2021) Vs Vivo V20

There's not much difference between the Vivo V20 (2021) and its predecessor, the Vivo V20 - and this includes the price. Be it in terms of design and features, the Vivo V20 (2021) is quite similar. However, the new introduction is the Snapdragon 730G chipset, which promises faster and smoother performance.

