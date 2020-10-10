Vivo V20 India Price Revealed Ahead Of October 13 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is all set to announce the Vivo V20 in the country on October 13. The handset has already made its debut in the international market. The series also includes the V20 SE and the V20 Pro. The phone comes in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody color options.

Vivo V20 India Price Revealed

It has already confirmed that the Vivo V20 will be priced in the country under Rs. 30,000. Now, the India price of the handset has been revealed ahead of its official. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Vivo V20 will be priced at Rs 24,990 in India.

To recall, the Vivo V20 was announced in September as a camera-centric phone. Besides, it is also the slimmest phone in the market which measures at 7.38mm in thickness and weighs around 171 grams.

Vivo V20 Details

Starting with the front, the Vivo V20 will retain a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED panel along with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. It will pack the Snapdragon 720G chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that also supports additional storage expansion via microSD card. The handset will run on Android 11-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box. For cameras, the Vivo V20 will offer a triple camera setup at the back accompanied by a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, and another 2MP mono sensor.

At the front, it will sport a 44MP selfie sensor. For battery, it will pack a 4,000 mAh and support for 33W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo V20 will feature 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Talking about the availability in the country the phone will be sold via e-commerce site Flipkart.

