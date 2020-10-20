Vivo V20 Now Up For Grabs On Flipkart: Price Offers, Specifictaions News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo V20 is now available for purchase in India. The key highlight of the latest handset its 44MP eye autofocus front camera. Besides, it is the first Vivo smartphone in the country to run Android 11. It is available in Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody color variants. The handset is priced at Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. Now, customers can also get the handset on offline outlets.

Sale offers For Vivo V20 On Flipkart

The e-commerce site includes various offers on the Vivo V20. You can avail of 10 percent off on SBI credit and debit card transactions. Other offers include five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, five percent unlimited cashback with using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Besides, there is an instant cashback of Rs. 125 on Paytm UPI and customers can also get no-cost EMI option on the handset starting at Rs. 2,083 per month.

On the other hand, Vivo India online store offering V-Shield mobile protection, 10 percent cash back on ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank transactions.

Is Vivo V20 Good Buy?

The Vivo V20 comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. One can also expand the onboard storage via a microSD card. Running Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top, the handset houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

Talking about the optics, the Vivo V20 will be the perfect pick for selfie lovers. The 44MP front snapper supports 4K video recording, Night Selfie 2.0, Dual-View Video, and more. At the rear, you get a 64MP triple-lens setup and the main lens is equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono sensor. Lastly, the phone weighs only 171 grams and 7.38mm thick.

