Vivo V20 Officially Launched With 44MP Eye Autofocus Selfie Camera

Vivo's newest smartphone from the mid-range V series -- the Vivo V20 is here. Like most other smartphones from the series, the Vivo V20 is focused on the camera performance, mainly for the selfie or the front-facing camera.

The selfie camera has a focus distance of 15cm and is also capable of recording 4K videos. Unlike the V19, which has a plastic back panel, the Vivo V20 has a 2.5D curved matte glass finish, but with a plastic frame. The back panel also has chemical etching with AF coating that protects the device from fingerprints and smudges.

Another highlight of the Vivo V20 is the design and the form factor. The phone weighs 171grams and it is just 7.38mm thick, which makes this device a thin and light, especially considering the 4,000 mAh battery that it packs.

Vivo V20 Hardware Specifications

At the front, the device has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass with a water-drop notch. The screen also has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, and the phone also supports face unlock.

The Vivo V20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 11 OS, and this is the first Vivo smartphone to ship with the latest Android operating system.

As per the main camera unit, the Vivo V20 has a 64MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording. Besides, the primary 64MP sensor, the phone houses an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone, and it does support 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The smartphone also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the retail unit comes with complimentary wired earphones.

Pricing And Availability

The Vivo V20 will be available in Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody. The device is currently up for pre-order, where the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs Rs. 24,990, and the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs, 27,990.

