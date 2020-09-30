Vivo V20 India Price Teased, Will Be Available On Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo V20 is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. While the company hasn't confirmed the exact launch date of the smartphone, it has been teasing the device quite often. Also, the e-commerce portal Flipkart is also teasing this smartphone revealing what we can expect from the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

Vivo V20 Flipkart Teasers

One of the images of the Vivo V20 on the Flipkart microsite reveals that the smartphone might arrive with a slim profile. In fact, it touts that it will the slimmest smartphone in this segment. Also, the pricing of the Vivo V20 is claimed to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000.

As of now, Oppo F17 Pro is the slimmest phone in the segment measuring 7.48mm thick. Given that the Vivo V20 measures relatively thinner at 7.38mm, it is touted to be the slimmest phone in the sub-Rs. 25,000 price category. And, it is believed that the Vivo offering could be priced relatively more expensive than the Oppo counterpart.

Going by the teasers, the Vivo V20 will be the only smartphone in the series to be launched in India. There is no word regarding the India launch of the other devices spotted in the rumor mills - the Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro. For the uninitiated, the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 Pro were announced in Thailand and the V20 SE was unveiled in Malaysia.

Vivo V20 Specifications

The Vivo V20 has been unveiled in Thailand with a 6.44-inch display, an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. We can expect other storage configurations to also be available. The other aspects that we know about the Vivo smartphone include a 4000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging to keep the lights turned on, a triple-camera arrangement at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 44MP selfie camera sensor.

Given that the Vivo V20 will be available via Flipkart in the coming days, we can get to know further details about the Indian variant of the smartphone soon.

