Vivo V20 Pro 5G To Launch By End Of November In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo seems all set to announce the Vivo V20 Pro 5G in the country which was originally launched last month. The India launch has been confirmed by the company itself. Jerome Chen, the CEO of Vivo India, replied to a Twitter user that Vivo V20 Pro will arrive in the country by the end of November. However, he did not mention the exact launch date.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G made its debut for THB 14,999 which translates to Rs. 35,329. In terms of features, the V20 Pro has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Housing a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology, the handset runs on Android 10 with Vivo's FunTouch OS on top.

For photography, the handset offers a triple-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary lens with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP mono lens. Upfront, it features a dual selfie camera, while the V20 offers a single 44MP selfie camera.

The selfie camera of the handset includes a 44MP main lens and an 8MP secondary lens. Like the V20, the Pro model is also a camera-centric phone and Vivo has also provided autofocus technology on the Pro model as well. For connectivity, it gets 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and USB Type-C port for charging.

What We Think

Previously, the company also teased the arrival of the Vivo V20 SE at the launch event of the V20. Going by this, we can expect Vivo might launch both Vivo V20 Pro and the V20 SE together in the country. However, we have to wait for official confirmation for the same.

Best Mobiles in India