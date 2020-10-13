Vivo V20 SE To Come Soon In India; Reveals Via Company Itself News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has announced that its latest mid-range Vivo V20 in the country through a virtual event. The company has also announced during the event that the Vivo V20 SE will arrive soon in India. However, it does not share the exact launch date. To recall, the Vivo V20 SE made its debut last month in Malaysia at MYR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 21,300). The handset comes in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue color variants.

Vivo V20 SE Features

Running on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 on top, the handset bestows a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that supports a microSD slot to expand the storage. Housing a 4,100 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging technology, the handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security measure.

In terms of the optics, the Vivo V20 SE offers a triple rear setup combination of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP lens. At the front, it features a 32MP sensor for selfies and videos. Further, the selfies camera supports Portrait Mode, Super Night Selfie, and more.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the V20 SE measures 161.00 mm x 74.08 mm x 7.83mm dimensions and weighs 171 grams.

Additionally, the Vivo V20 has launched in the country with a starting price of Rs. 24,990. The main selling point of the new handset will be its 44MP selfie camera which is capable of recording 4K videos. The company has also used autofocus technology on the Vivo V20. The handset is already up for pre-booking and will go on sale on October 20.

