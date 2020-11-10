Just In
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus Nord SE Launch Tipped For Early Next Year: 65W Warp Charge Expected
-
- 4 hrs ago Go India On Google Pay: How To Share KM In Google Pay Go India Game
- 8 hrs ago Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Poco X3 NFC And More
- 18 hrs ago Airtel Introduces One Plan In 17 Circles: How To Avail
Don't Miss
- News MGB is Mar Gaye Bhai and yes pun very much intended: Supriyo
- Finance Pfizer Hits New Record High, Snowman Logistics Up 14% On Vaccine News
- Education MHT CET Answer Key 2020: How To Download MHT CET 2020 Answer Key PDF
- Lifestyle Laxmii Premiere: Kiara Advani Oozes Oomph In Her Polka Dot Saree And Bohemian Blouse
- Automobiles Italian Police Use Lamborghini Huracan To Transport A Kidney To A Hospital: Watch The Video Here!
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Blasts Fans Asking Her To Stay Quiet On Twitter; 'Don't Love Me Like A Hater'
- Sports IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: These 5 players can win the title for MI
- Travel Places To Celebrate A Quiet And Clean Diwali
Vivo V20 Pro India Price, Launch Details Revealed: What To expect?
After launching the Vivo V20 and the V20 SE, the company now seems to be bringing the V20 Pro soon in the country. Previously, Vivo India CEO mentioned that the Pro model will come by this month. However, a new report by 91mobiles claims that the V20 Pro will launch in India next month, priced under Rs. 30,000. If the leaked price turns out to be true, then the price of the Vivo V20 Pro in India will be similar to the high-end variant of the OnePlus Nord 5G.
The V20 Pro was originally launched in Thailand back in September with a single storage variant. It is offered in Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody color options.
Vivo V20 Pro Features
Coming to the features, the Vivo V20 Pro sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a wide rectangular-notch in the middle for the selfie camera.
In terms of processor, the smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and the graphics duties are handled by Adreno 620 GPU. Software-wise, the phone ships with Android 10 based FunTouch OS 11. For imaging, the smartphone offers a triple-rear camera setup which houses a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.
Upfront, the device has a 44MP dual-front camera setup and the main lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.28 aperture. Furthermore, the Vivo V20 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.
On the connectivity front, the handset includes 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and it weighs only 170 grams and 7.39mm in thick.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,998
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900