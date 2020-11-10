Vivo V20 Pro India Price, Launch Details Revealed: What To expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After launching the Vivo V20 and the V20 SE, the company now seems to be bringing the V20 Pro soon in the country. Previously, Vivo India CEO mentioned that the Pro model will come by this month. However, a new report by 91mobiles claims that the V20 Pro will launch in India next month, priced under Rs. 30,000. If the leaked price turns out to be true, then the price of the Vivo V20 Pro in India will be similar to the high-end variant of the OnePlus Nord 5G.

The V20 Pro was originally launched in Thailand back in September with a single storage variant. It is offered in Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody color options.

Vivo V20 Pro Features

Coming to the features, the Vivo V20 Pro sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a wide rectangular-notch in the middle for the selfie camera.

In terms of processor, the smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and the graphics duties are handled by Adreno 620 GPU. Software-wise, the phone ships with Android 10 based FunTouch OS 11. For imaging, the smartphone offers a triple-rear camera setup which houses a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Upfront, the device has a 44MP dual-front camera setup and the main lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.28 aperture. Furthermore, the Vivo V20 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.

On the connectivity front, the handset includes 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and it weighs only 170 grams and 7.39mm in thick.

Best Mobiles in India