Vivo V20 Pro India Price Revealed By Retailers Ahead Of December 2 Launch

After being in the rumor mill for several days, the Vivo V20 Pro is all set to go official tomorrow (December 2). The key highlight of the latest 5G-enabled handset is its 44MP dual selfie camera. The handset is already hinted to be priced in the country under Rs. 30,000.

Now, few retailers including Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobile, and Sangeetha Mobiles have revealed the price of the handset. The listing was firstly spotted via MySmartPrice and the phone is listed to come with a price tag of Rs. 29,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In addition, the pre-book of the handset has already gone live in offline markets.

The Vivo V20 Pro was originally launched in Thailand with a price tag of THB 14,999 (around Rs. 36,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody color options.

Vivo V20 Pro: Features

Running Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC handles the processing under its hood and the inbuilt storage of the phone can be expanded using a microSD card slot. In terms of imaging, the phone has a triple rear camera setup at the back which comprises a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 main sensor with an f/1.89 aperture.

The main lens is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, the handset has a dual-selfie camera which is equipped with a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary lens. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology. For connectivity, the Vivo 20 Pro includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

