Vivo V20 Pro 5G Pre-Registration Reportedly Open In Offline Markets: What To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo V20 Pro has been the talk of the town for a while now, and the smartphone is expected to debut in the first week of December. The 5G supported smartphone is said to include several premium features that make it an attractive deal. The pre-registration for the Vivo V20 Pro 5G is now live, ahead of the launch.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Pre-Registration

When one says pre-registration or pre-booking, it's usually on an online platform. However, reports note that the pre-booking for the Vivo V20 Pro 5G is live at several offline markets in India. For now, the official price tag of the smartphone is still under wraps. That said, the upcoming Vivo smartphone is expected to ship at Rs. 29,990, making to the under Rs. 30K category.

Apart from this, interested buyers can click on the 'Notify Me' button on the Amazon India page for the Vivo V20 Pro 5G. The official Vivo India website also has a 'Stay Notified' icon that keeps eager buyers on date regarding new development. Both the Amazon landing page and the Vivo India official website have teased several features of the new smartphone.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G: Expected Features

From the looks of it, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G is going to flaunt a slim body measuring only 7.39mm. The phone is said to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. With the AMOLED display, Vivo has embedded a fingerprint scanner and dual-camera lens in a wide notch.

Speaking of cameras, the Vivo India website has teased the sensors, which is said to include a triple-camera setup. There's going to be a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP mono shooter. For selfies, there's a dual-camera setup comprising of a 44MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro will reportedly draw power from the Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. There seems to be a microSD card slot for further storage expansion. The Vivo V20 Pro will reportedly include a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The software aspect includes Android 11 with FunTouch OS on top. The Amazon India landing page for the Vivo V20 Pro notes that the upcoming smartphone will be available in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colors.

Best Mobiles in India