Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green Color Variant Available In India For Sale: Price, Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo launched the V20 SE earlier this month in the country. The handset made its debut in Gravity Black, Aquamarine Green color options and the Gravity Black variant was already up for sale since November 3. Now, the company has announced the sale of the Aquamarine Green color model and it will be available for purchase starting today via Vivo India's e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores as well.

Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green Price And Sale Offers

The Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green variant is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the sole storage configuration of 8GB + 128GB. Sale offers on Vivo India's e-store include 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank Credit card regular and EMI transactions. Besides, there is a 10 percent cashback on Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit card and EMI transactions.

Customers can also get a one-time screen replacement offer within six months of the purchase date. In addition, there is 10 percent cash back on Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank. Furthermore, customers will get Vodafone Idea 12 months extended warranty on Rs. 819 recharge with 100 percent cashback with Paytm.

Vivo V20 SE: Features

The Vivo V20 SE is launched with 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and the 128GB onboard storage of the handset can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. There is a 4,100 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

Running Funtouch OS 11 on top of Android 10, the V20 SE has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and another 2MP sensor. For selfies, the smartphone sports a 32MP camera that is housed inside a notch. Lastly, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor and weighs only 171 grams.

