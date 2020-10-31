Vivo V20 SE Likely To Launch On November 2 In India; Pre-Order Details Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier this week, the price of the Vivo V20 SE surfaced on online sites. Now, 91mobiles has revealed the India launch date of the handset. As per their source, the Vivo V20 SE will launch in the country on November 2 and the handset is already up for pre-order. Previously, Croma and Reliance Digital online stores claimed the phone will be priced at Rs. 20,990.

Should You Pre-Order Vivo V20 SE?

The Vivo V20 SE originally made its debut last month in Thailand. At the front, the Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage that supports additional storage expansion using a microSD card.

In terms of software, the device runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS custom skin. For optics, it features a triple rear setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies and videos, the Vivo V20 SE has a 32MP front shooter. The phone comes with a 4,100 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the connectivity front, the handset supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the Vivo V20 SE measures 161.00 x 74.08 x 7.83mm dimensions and weighs 171 grams.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about the price. If the online listed price turns to be true then it will not be a big deal because you will get decent features including an AMOLED display, 48MP main lens, 32MP selfie camera on the V20 SE.

Vivo V20 SE Pre-Order Offers

As per a promotional image, the pre-order offers include up to 10 percent cashback on ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda cards. In addition, there is a one-time screen replacement offer and also Jio, Vodafone Idea benefits worth up to Rs 10,000 and bonus data.

