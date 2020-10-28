Vivo V20 SE India Price Listed Online: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is gearing up to announce the Vivo V20 SE for the Indian masses. The exact launch date is yet to reveal; however, it is likely to arrive in the country by end of November alongside the V20 Pro 5G. Now, the Vivo V20 SE has been spotted on Croma and Reliance Digital online stores with its pricing details. As per e-commerce sites, the handset will be priced in India at Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. Besides, the smartphone has made its appearance in a Gravity Black color option.

To recall, the Vivo V20 SE was originally launched in Thailand last month. The features of the handset include Snapdragon 665 SoC, and 33W fast charging, and more.

Vivo V20 SE: Features

The Vivo V20 SE has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It also offers 60Hz refresh rate and features a waterdrop notch on top to house the 32MP front camera.

The handset gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card.

Housing a 4,100 mAh battery with support for 33W charging, the smartphone runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS. In terms of imaging, it has a triple-camera setup at the back. The camera setup offers a 48MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8MP macro sensor, and a 2MP sensor. The camera features include Portrait, Night Mode, AR Stickers, and more.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, USB Type-C port for charging, 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone sports an in-display fingerprint reader and also supports face unlock. Lastly, it measures 161 × 74.08 × 7.83mm dimensions and weighs 171 grams.

