Vivo V20 SE Starts Receiving Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo V20 SE has now started receiving the Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India as per a report by PiunikaWeb. The size of the new update is 3.59GB and it comes with version number PD2038CF_EX_A_1.70.6. To recall, the Vivo V20 SE was launched with Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

To get the Android 11 update on your Vivo V20 SE smartphone you need to go to Settings > About phone > System updates, and tap on download to start the updating process. In case, if you don't get the Android 11 update, you need to wait for few days.

In the latest Android 11 update, you will see features like notification history, chat bubbles, screen recording, improved media controls, and more. The latest update also brings control over privacy and security. With the Vivo V20 SE, now all models of the V20 series run Android 11 OS.

Vivo V20 SE Price And Features

The Vivo V20 SE is priced in the country at Rs. 20,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Aquamarine Green, Gravity Black color options. In terms of features, the Vivo V20 SE sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone runs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, and the onboard storage is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

A 4,100 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE which offers a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, the handset features a 32MP selfie shooter. Lastly, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

