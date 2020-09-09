Vivo V20 Series Likely To Arrive In India Ahead Of Dussehra News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo seems to be planning to launch the V20 series in October in India. The new lineup is said to comprise the Vivo V20, Vivo V20 SE, and the Vivo V20 Pro. The vanilla Vivo V20 is expected to be the successor of the Vivo V19 which was launched back in May. The news comes to fore via 91Mobiles that Vivo might launch the series ahead of Dussehra.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE and the V20 Pro recently visited NBTC and Geekbench certification sites. The report has revealed some features of the Vivo V20 SE. On the other hand, some images of the vanilla Vivo V20 have also been spotted by MySmartPrice.

Vivo V20 Series Details

Starting with the Vivo V20, the handset is likely to flaunt a rectangular camera setup at the rear which will be housed at the top left corner. Upfront, the Vivo V20 is said to get a dual selfie camera module housed into a pill-shaped hole-punch cut-out including a 44MP main camera. The leaked images hint it will be available in grey and blue color options. Apart from these, nothing is known about the Vivo V20.

Coming to the Vivo V20 SE, the handset is expected to get a 33W fast charging technology. Running the Android 10-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box, it might pack the Snapdragon 665 SoC along with 8GB of RAM. Besides, the device is said to be the most affordable phone under the V20 series.

What We Think

According to the report, the Vivo V20 will get a rectangular camera similar to the Vivo X50 series. So, it remains to be seen whether it will feature the gimbal stabilization system. Since the Vivo V20 is said to be the Vivo V19 successor, the price can be expected to be almost the same. The Vivo V19 is available in the county with a price tag of at Rs 24,990.

