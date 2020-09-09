ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo V20 Series Likely To Arrive In India Ahead Of Dussehra

    By
    |

    Vivo seems to be planning to launch the V20 series in October in India. The new lineup is said to comprise the Vivo V20, Vivo V20 SE, and the Vivo V20 Pro. The vanilla Vivo V20 is expected to be the successor of the Vivo V19 which was launched back in May. The news comes to fore via 91Mobiles that Vivo might launch the series ahead of Dussehra.

    Vivo V20 Series Likely To Arrive in October in India

     

    Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE and the V20 Pro recently visited NBTC and Geekbench certification sites. The report has revealed some features of the Vivo V20 SE. On the other hand, some images of the vanilla Vivo V20 have also been spotted by MySmartPrice.

    Vivo V20 Series Details

    Starting with the Vivo V20, the handset is likely to flaunt a rectangular camera setup at the rear which will be housed at the top left corner. Upfront, the Vivo V20 is said to get a dual selfie camera module housed into a pill-shaped hole-punch cut-out including a 44MP main camera. The leaked images hint it will be available in grey and blue color options. Apart from these, nothing is known about the Vivo V20.

    Coming to the Vivo V20 SE, the handset is expected to get a 33W fast charging technology. Running the Android 10-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box, it might pack the Snapdragon 665 SoC along with 8GB of RAM. Besides, the device is said to be the most affordable phone under the V20 series.

    What We Think

    According to the report, the Vivo V20 will get a rectangular camera similar to the Vivo X50 series. So, it remains to be seen whether it will feature the gimbal stabilization system. Since the Vivo V20 is said to be the Vivo V19 successor, the price can be expected to be almost the same. The Vivo V19 is available in the county with a price tag of at Rs 24,990.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X