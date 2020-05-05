Vivo V2012A Mid-Range Smartphone Pops Up On Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo might soon go on a launch spree as multiple devices from the company have been tipped to be under development via leaks. Just a few days ago the Vivo Y21 and a mystery device with the Vivo TD2002 model number were spotted on Geekbench. Now, another unidentified smartphone by the company has stopped by the mobile benchmark platform.

The Vivo V2012A is the latest smartphone by the company which is said to be in the making and has visited Geekbench. As per the Geekbench listing, the device will launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset which will have eight cores and a base frequency of 1.80Ghz.

The Geekbench listing also notes the processor Identifier as "ARM implementer 81 architecture 8 variant 15 part 2052 revision 14". If the reports are to be believed, then this processor is none other than the Snapdragon 765G processor. Going by the listing, the upcoming smartphone will boot on Android 10 OS.

The device is probably going to come pre-installed with a custom Fun Touch OS. The listing suggests an 8GB RAM configuration, but the storage details are still at large. Lastly, in the term of benchmark performance, the device has managed to log 2930 points in the single-core and 7838 points in the multi-core tests.

Vivo is yet to reveal out details on this upcoming smartphone as to what will be its moniker and in which markets it will arrive first. Just to recap, the other mystery Vivo smartphone which appeared on Geekbench was the Vivo TD2002. This one is said to launch with 4GB RAM and a Qualcomm processor.

The company also has the Vivo Y21 in the making whose hardware features have also been revealed on Geekbench. The device is expected to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and pack 3GB RAM. All these leaks suggest that the company is buckling up to flood the market with affordable smartphones. We should get the details in the coming days and will keep you posted on the same.

