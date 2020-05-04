Vivo Y21 Spotted At Geekbench Alongside Another Mystery Vivo Handset News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is likely working on another smartphone which will debut in its 'Y' series. This time it's the Vivo Y21 which has been leaked online. The upcoming handset is said to be a mid-range offering and some of its hardware features have also been tipped on Geekbench. Additionally, another mystery Vivo handset has been spotted on the mobile benchmark website. Following are the details:

The Vivo Y21 has been listed with the V1926 model number on Geekbench. As per the Geekbench listing, the device will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with eight cores and a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. While the name of the processor is not mentioned, it is believed to be the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

The device is further said to arrive with 3GB RAM. While there is no mention of the storage capacity, we can expect the company to at least pack it with 32GB storage capacity. We don't know if the company will introduce this handset in single or multiple configurations.

The smartphone will launch with Android 10 OS which is likely to be layered with a custom Fun Touch OS. In the benchmark performance, the Vivo Y21 has achieved 312 points in 1,245 points in the multi-core tests respectively.

The Geekbench listing reveals only the aforementioned details on hardware like display, camera, and battery are still at large. There is no information on its arrival as well and it remains to be seen which market it hit the stores at first.

In addition to the Vivo Y21, folks over MSP were also able to locate another mystery Vivo smartphone on Geekbench. The Vivo TD2002 is the mystery smartphone that seems to be under development. The listing reveals that the device will also use a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and pack a motherboard that has "bengal' codename.

The processor will have eight cores and a base frequency of 1.80 GHz (similar to the Vivo Y21). Not much is known about the hardware details of this mystery Vivo smartphone. But, the Geekbench listing has tipped 4GB RAM configuration. This handset will also boot on Android 10 OS which will probably be wrapped around Fun Touch OS.

We are waiting for the company to shed some more light on the hardware and arrival details of the upcoming offerings. Going by the listing, the Vivo Y21 and the VTD2002 seems closely related. But, it would be only clear once we come across some concrete details on the same.

